Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 20,270 Shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE:DC – Free Report) by 200.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,369 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,270 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dakota Gold were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DC. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Dakota Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of Dakota Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dakota Gold by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dakota Gold during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Dakota Gold by 294.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 69,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DC opened at $2.63 on Friday. Dakota Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.84 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $261.62 million, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.95.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Dakota Gold from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th.

About Dakota Gold

Dakota Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Blind Gold, City Creek, Tinton, West Corridor, Ragged Top, Poorman Anticline, Maitland, South Lead/ Whistler Gulch, the Barrick Option, Richmond Hill and Homestake Paleoplacer Properties located in Homestake Mining District, South Dakota.

