Intech Investment Management LLC Buys 26,783 Shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWW – Free Report) by 175.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,783 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMMO were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of AMMO during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,622,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO during the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of AMMO by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 85,738 shares during the last quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AMMO in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in AMMO by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 600,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $661,000 after acquiring an additional 29,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

AMMO Trading Down 2.1 %

NASDAQ:POWW opened at $1.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $163.88 million, a P/E ratio of -6.57 and a beta of 0.50. AMMO, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $2.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.38.

About AMMO

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

