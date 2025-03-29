Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd grew its position in shares of Acacia Research by 7.4% during the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 37,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,565 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Acacia Research by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research in the third quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.31 on Friday. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.28 and a 12-month high of $5.74. The company has a current ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 15.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.37. The firm has a market cap of $318.04 million, a P/E ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 22nd.

About Acacia Research

Acacia is a publicly traded (Nasdaq: ACTG) company that is focused on acquiring and operating businesses across the industrial, energy and technology sectors where it believes it can leverage its expertise, significant capital base, and deep industry relationships to drive value. Acacia evaluates opportunities based on the attractiveness of the underlying cash flows, without regard to a specific investment horizon.

