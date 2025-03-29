Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACHV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences in the fourth quarter worth about $554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Achieve Life Sciences by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 749,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 48,474 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Achieve Life Sciences by 303.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 35,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 431,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 27,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Achieve Life Sciences news, CFO Mark K. Oki purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.89 per share, with a total value of $28,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $28,900. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACHV opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $96.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.91. Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Achieve Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

