Intech Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite FO LLC raised its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 216.6% in the 4th quarter. Granite FO LLC now owns 15,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 10,830 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in AlTi Global by 129.1% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 11,834 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in AlTi Global by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in AlTi Global by 264.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 32,269 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of AlTi Global by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALTI stock opened at $3.04 on Friday. AlTi Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $425.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AlTi Global ( NASDAQ:ALTI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $53.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.60 million. AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 41.51%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.88) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

