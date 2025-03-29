Intech Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FRGE – Free Report) by 361.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,468 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Forge Global were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Forge Global by 278.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 150,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 110,549 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Forge Global by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,619,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,913 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forge Global by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 40,908 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Forge Global by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,263,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after purchasing an additional 25,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Forge Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CRO Jennifer Phillips sold 159,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total transaction of $159,108.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 604,728 shares in the company, valued at $604,728. This represents a 20.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kelly Rodriques sold 50,000 shares of Forge Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.80, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,030,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,424,170.40. This trade represents a 0.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FRGE opened at $0.66 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 2.21. Forge Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.55 and a 12-month high of $2.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.98.

Forge Global declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 5th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc operates a financial services platform in California. The company's platform solutions include trading solutions, a platform that connects investors with private company stockholders and enables them to facilitate private share transactions; and custody solutions, a non-depository trust company that enables clients to securely custody and manage assets through an online portal.

