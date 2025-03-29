Intech Investment Management LLC Has $76,000 Stake in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report) by 195.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,437 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ADC Therapeutics were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get ADC Therapeutics alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmile Group LLC boosted its position in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 15,669,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,358,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,106,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 114,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 953,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,002,000 after purchasing an additional 128,454 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 194,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 18,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ADC Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 9,750 shares in the last quarter. 41.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADC Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of ADCT stock opened at $1.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.26. ADC Therapeutics SA has a 12 month low of $1.39 and a 12 month high of $5.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC Therapeutics ( NYSE:ADCT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ADC Therapeutics SA will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADCT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of ADC Therapeutics from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of ADC Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADCT

ADC Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

ADC Therapeutics SA focuses on advancing its proprietary antibody drug conjugate (ADC) technology platform to transform the treatment paradigm for patients with hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. Its flagship product is ZYNLONTA, a CD19-directed ADC, received accelerated approval from the U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADC Therapeutics SA (NYSE:ADCT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.