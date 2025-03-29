Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Holdings in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN)

Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Acelyrin, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRN – Free Report) by 71.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,040 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Acelyrin were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acelyrin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Acelyrin during the third quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Acelyrin by 208.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 65,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in Acelyrin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $485,000. 87.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Acelyrin

In other news, CEO Mina Kim sold 17,986 shares of Acelyrin stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $49,281.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 671,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,840,603.22. The trade was a 2.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on SLRN. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Acelyrin from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Acelyrin from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Acelyrin from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acelyrin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Acelyrin Stock Performance

SLRN stock opened at $2.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.75. The company has a market cap of $261.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.27. Acelyrin, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.85 and a fifty-two week high of $7.25.

Acelyrin (NASDAQ:SLRN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.07. Equities analysts predict that Acelyrin, Inc. will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Acelyrin Profile

Acelyrin, Inc, a clinical biopharma company, focuses on identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. The company's lead product candidate is izokibep, a small protein therapeutic designed to inhibit IL-17A with high potency, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Hidradenitis Suppurativa, Psoriatic Arthritis, and uveitis, as well as in Phase 2 clinical trials for use in the treatment of Axial Spondyloarthritis.

