Intech Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX)

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Free Report) by 170.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 164,344 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,543 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 22.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 756,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 139,326 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 63.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 116,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 45,101 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,260,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 596,190 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of i-80 Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $198,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of i-80 Gold by 117.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 604,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 325,664 shares in the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on IAUX. Stifel Canada downgraded shares of i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cibc World Mkts lowered i-80 Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial upgraded i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cormark raised i-80 Gold from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.50.

Shares of IAUX opened at $0.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $269.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

