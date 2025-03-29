Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $42,000 in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in HF Foods Group by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 5,686 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in HF Foods Group by 291.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 42,217 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in HF Foods Group by 110.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 39,517 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,723,000 after buying an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HF Foods Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 922,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after buying an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. 24.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HF Foods Group Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ HFFG opened at $4.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $230.47 million, a P/E ratio of -145.67 and a beta of 1.61. HF Foods Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $4.88.

HF Foods Group ( NASDAQ:HFFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. HF Foods Group had a positive return on equity of 6.96% and a negative net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $305.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.86 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that HF Foods Group Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HF Foods Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes Asian specialty food, seafood, fresh produce, frozen and dry food, and non-food products to Asian and Chinese restaurants, and other foodservice customers in the United States. The company offers seafood, including lobsters, shrimp, crabs, scallops, and fish; Asian specialty food items, including noodles, rice, dried mushrooms and beans, sauces and seasonings, and spring rolls, as well as canned products, such as preserved vegetables, bamboo shoots, and water chestnuts; and meat and poultry products, including beef, pork, chicken, and duck.

