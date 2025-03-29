Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $60,000 in Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ispire Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISPR. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ispire Technology by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after buying an additional 197,132 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 104.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Ispire Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 207,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ispire Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Ispire Technology by 311.2% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 20,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Ispire Technology in a research note on Thursday, March 20th.

Shares of ISPR stock opened at $2.93 on Friday. Ispire Technology Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.84 and a 12 month high of $8.40. The stock has a market cap of $167.28 million, a P/E ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Ispire Technology (NASDAQ:ISPR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.07). Ispire Technology had a negative return on equity of 73.44% and a negative net margin of 15.46%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ispire Technology Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Ispire Technology declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Ispire Technology Inc researches, develops, designs, commercializes, sales, markets, and distributes e-cigarettes and cannabis vaping products worldwide. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Los Angeles, California. Ispire Technology Inc operates as a subsidiary of Pride Worldwide Investment Limited.

