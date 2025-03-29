Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:EPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 289,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 665,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Evolution Petroleum by 21.8% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evolution Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. Institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Northland Securities reduced their target price on Evolution Petroleum from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Evolution Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

Evolution Petroleum Stock Down 0.4 %

Evolution Petroleum stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.38 million, a PE ratio of 102.42 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.18. Evolution Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.59 and a 52 week high of $6.28.

Evolution Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Evolution Petroleum’s payout ratio is 960.00%.

Evolution Petroleum Company Profile

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an energy company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and exploitation of onshore oil and gas properties in the United States. The company holds a non-operated interests in the SCOOP and STACK plays located in Central Oklahoma; the Chaveroo Field situated in Chaves and Roosevelt Counties, New Mexico; the Jonah Field located in Sublette County, Wyoming; the Williston Basin situated in Williston, North Dakota; the Barnett Shale field located in North Texas; the Hamilton Dome situated in Hot Springs County, Wyoming; and the Delhi Field, an onshore CO2-EOR project located in northeast Louisiana in Franklin, Madison, and Richland Parishes, as well as small overriding royalty interests in four onshore central Texas wells.

