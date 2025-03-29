Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $68,000 in Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 24,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Inozyme Pharma alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Inozyme Pharma by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Palumbo Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 31.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $24.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Inozyme Pharma from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Inozyme Pharma currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.56.

Inozyme Pharma Trading Down 7.5 %

INZY opened at $0.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 7.68, a quick ratio of 7.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Inozyme Pharma, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $7.80. The firm has a market cap of $59.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.59 and a beta of 1.32.

About Inozyme Pharma

(Free Report)

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage rare disease biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiencies, as well as patients with end-stage kidney disease receiving hemodialysis.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INZY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Inozyme Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inozyme Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.