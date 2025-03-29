Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $34,000 Investment in Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GUTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 16,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Fractyl Health by 54.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 21,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,397 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Fractyl Health by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 41,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 8,886 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fractyl Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Fractyl Health by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 10,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fractyl Health by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares during the period.

GUTS stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $60.66 million and a PE ratio of -0.10. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.05. Fractyl Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $7.89.

Fractyl Health ( NASDAQ:GUTS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts predict that Fractyl Health, Inc. will post -1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jay David Caplan sold 22,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.81, for a total transaction of $40,446.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,544 shares in the company, valued at $277,914.64. This trade represents a 12.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harith Rajagopalan sold 90,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $165,569.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 491,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,218.78. The trade was a 15.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Fractyl Health from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd.

Fractyl Health, Inc, a metabolic therapeutics company, develops therapies for the treatment of type 2 diabetes (T2D) and obesity. The company develops Revita DMR System (Revita), an outpatient procedural therapy designed to durably modify duodenal dysfunction, a pathologic consequence of a high fat and high sugar diet, which can initiate T2D and obesity in humans.

