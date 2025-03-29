Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $42,000 Investment in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 24,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in GrowGeneration in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in GrowGeneration during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of GrowGeneration by 274.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 75,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 55,290 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 510.6% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 81,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 68,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GrowGeneration by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 166,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 90,966 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRWG opened at $1.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. GrowGeneration Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.91 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 3.39.

In other news, CEO Darren Lampert bought 82,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $98,340.41. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,728,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,056,941.18. The trade was a 5.02 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, President Michael Salaman bought 85,465 shares of GrowGeneration stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.21 per share, for a total transaction of $103,412.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 1,639,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,983,568.73. This represents a 5.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 7.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. The company engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, additives, growing media, lighting, and environmental control systems, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

