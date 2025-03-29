Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $46,000 Investment in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RILY. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 1,049.1% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in B. Riley Financial by 1,085.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 9,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RILY opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.73 and a 12-month high of $40.09.

B. Riley Financial ( NASDAQ:RILY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The asset manager reported ($4.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative return on equity of 236.88% and a negative net margin of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $199.31 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of B. Riley Financial to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

