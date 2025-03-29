Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New $71,000 Investment in Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entravision Communications Co. (NYSE:EVC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 30,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EVC. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 104.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 18,106 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entravision Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Entravision Communications by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 152,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 43,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Entravision Communications by 60.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 169,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 63,699 shares during the period. 69.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:EVC opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.24. The company has a market cap of $190.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Entravision Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $1.58 and a 12-month high of $2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Entravision Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently -12.12%.

Entravision Communications Corporation operates as an advertising solutions, media, and technology company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital, Television, and Audio. It reaches and engages Hispanics in the United States. The company's portfolio encompasses integrated end-to-end advertising solutions, including digital, television, and audio properties.

