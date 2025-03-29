Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000.

Get Fennec Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FENC. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 328,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 7,053 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 274.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 22,951 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares during the period. 55.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of FENC stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.32 million, a P/E ratio of -64.99 and a beta of 0.36. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FENC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 10th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fennec Pharmaceuticals news, Director Rosty Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total transaction of $66,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $508,118.04. This represents a 11.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 31,186 shares of company stock worth $203,389 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FENC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.