Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in III. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Information Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $698,000. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Information Services Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 5,582,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,422,000 after acquiring an additional 159,141 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Information Services Group by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 820,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 70,135 shares during the last quarter. Unified Investment Management acquired a new position in Information Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Information Services Group by 52.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 101,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 34,816 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on III shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $3.75 price target on shares of Information Services Group in a research report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised Information Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th.

Shares of III stock opened at $4.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.92 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $193.02 million, a P/E ratio of -57.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

