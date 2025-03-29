Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases 6,549 Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC)

Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Free Report) by 39.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,018 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BRC were worth $73,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of BRC by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in BRC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in BRC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BRC by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Smith Thornton Advisors LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 5,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. 16.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BRCC. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.50 target price (down from $3.50) on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BRC in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group set a $4.00 price objective on BRC in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $2.50 target price on BRC in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.60.

BRC Trading Down 4.3 %

Shares of BRCC stock opened at $2.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average of $2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.58. BRC Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $7.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $450.59 million, a PE ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.09.

BRC Profile

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

