Intech Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 12,647 HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HilleVax, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLVX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 12,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLVX. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 6,916 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in HilleVax by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 9,344 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 255.6% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 30,213 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of HilleVax by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management boosted its position in shares of HilleVax by 411.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 92,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 74,673 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

HilleVax Stock Performance

Shares of HLVX opened at $1.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.82 and its 200 day moving average is $1.86. HilleVax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.55 and a fifty-two week high of $16.66.

HilleVax Profile

HilleVax, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. It develops HIL-214, a virus-like particle-based vaccine candidate for the prevention of moderate-to-severe acute gastroenteritis caused by norovirus infection. The company was formerly known as MokshaCo, Inc and changed its name to HilleVax, Inc in February 2021.

