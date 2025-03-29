Intech Investment Management LLC Raises Position in BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK)

Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report) by 153.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,353 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,682 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in BARK were worth $87,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get BARK alerts:

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in BARK by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,831,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 186,427 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of BARK by 7.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,398,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,910,000 after buying an additional 158,347 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BARK by 9.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,004,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 84,749 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in BARK by 330.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 256,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 196,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BARK by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 250,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. 28.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BARK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital set a $3.00 price objective on shares of BARK in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on BARK from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

BARK Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of BARK stock opened at $1.41 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.76. BARK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $2.56. The stock has a market cap of $245.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 1.95.

BARK (NYSE:BARK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). BARK had a negative return on equity of 15.34% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. On average, analysts forecast that BARK, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BARK Profile

(Free Report)

BARK Inc, a dog-centric company, provides products, services, and content for dogs. It operates in two segments, Direct to Consumer and Commerce. The company serves dogs through monthly subscription services. It is also involved in the design of playstyle-specific toys, satisfying treats, personal meal plans with supplements, and dog-first experiences designed to foster health and happiness of dogs everywhere.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BARK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BARK, Inc. (NYSE:BARK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BARK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BARK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.