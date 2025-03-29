Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eve Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EVEX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EVE by 65.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 850,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 336,133 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in EVE by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 408,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 75,542 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in EVE by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in EVE by 69.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 103,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 42,344 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in EVE by 594.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 43,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 37,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

EVEX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of EVE in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. TD Cowen upgraded EVE to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on EVE from $6.75 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of EVE in a research report on Friday, March 14th.

EVEX stock opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.28 and a beta of 0.45. Eve Holding, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.21 and its 200-day moving average is $3.97.

EVE (NYSE:EVEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Equities analysts anticipate that Eve Holding, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eve Holding, Inc is a special purpose acquisition company focused on the aviation sector. The company was founded on 7th August, 2020 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

