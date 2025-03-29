Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Stake Raised by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,947 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BSCU. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 110,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 73,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BSCU opened at $16.59 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.56. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.89 and a one year high of $17.13.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0622 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

