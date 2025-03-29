IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 375.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 304,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,107,000 after acquiring an additional 240,000 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 437.2% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 178,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,011,000 after purchasing an additional 145,616 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,815,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 375,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,310,000 after buying an additional 95,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,678,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CL King raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research downgraded IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on IPG Photonics from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IPG Photonics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.40.

Shares of IPGP stock opened at $65.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.97. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52 week low of $56.71 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). IPG Photonics had a negative net margin of 18.58% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

