iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decrease of 42.3% from the February 28th total of 2,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QAT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1,294.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 12,181 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 32,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 51,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 68,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ QAT opened at $17.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.01 and its 200-day moving average is $18.09. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a one year low of $16.29 and a one year high of $18.82. The firm has a market cap of $63.90 million, a P/E ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.50.

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

