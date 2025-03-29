Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Japan Exchange Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:JPXGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,600 shares, a growth of 87.2% from the February 28th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 184,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Japan Exchange Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS JPXGY opened at $10.50 on Friday. Japan Exchange Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.50.

Japan Exchange Group Company Profile

Featured Stories

Japan Exchange Group, Inc operates as a financial instruments exchange holding company in Japan. The company engages in the operation of financial instruments exchange markets for trading listed securities and derivatives instruments to market users; publication of stock prices and quotations; provision of market facilities for trading of commodity derivatives, physical commodities, and commodity index futures; self-regulatory operations, such as listing examination, listed company compliance, market surveillance, and inspections and examinations of trading participants.

