JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in JetBlue Airways were worth $1,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in JetBlue Airways by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 30,416 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 130.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,538 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in JetBlue Airways by 67.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in JetBlue Airways by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 3,857 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JetBlue Airways during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Ursula L. Hurley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,747.50. This represents a 26.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nik Mittal bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.14 per share, with a total value of $614,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 116,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,960.02. The trade was a 608.16 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JetBlue Airways Stock Performance

JBLU opened at $5.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.23 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.64. JetBlue Airways Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.31.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. JetBlue Airways had a negative net margin of 8.57% and a negative return on equity of 9.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.19) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JBLU shares. Citigroup increased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $6.85 to $7.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 price target on shares of JetBlue Airways in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of JetBlue Airways in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Seaport Res Ptn cut JetBlue Airways from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.33.

JetBlue Airways Profile

JetBlue Airways Corporation provides air transportation services. The company operates a fleet of Airbus A321, Airbus A220, Airbus A321neo, Airbus A320 Restyled, Airbus A320, Airbus A321 with Mint, Airbus A321neo with Mint, Airbus A321neoLR with Mint, and Embraer E190 aircraft. It also serves 100 destinations across the United States, the Caribbean and Latin America, Canada, and Europe.

