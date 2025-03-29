Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report report published on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LSPD. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $17.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.09.

Lightspeed Commerce Stock Down 3.1 %

LSPD opened at $9.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $18.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative net margin of 11.75% and a positive return on equity of 0.61%. As a group, research analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightspeed Commerce

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 214.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $256,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

