Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its target price cut by Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report released on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lightspeed Commerce has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lightspeed Commerce

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $9.08 on Friday. Lightspeed Commerce has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $18.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -11.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 5.99.

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.07). Lightspeed Commerce had a positive return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 11.75%. On average, analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the third quarter worth about $448,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Lightspeed Commerce by 7.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $499,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Azora Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 3.4% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,439,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,735,000 after acquiring an additional 47,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed Commerce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.