Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given New $315.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $375.00 to $315.00 in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on LULU. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $445.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $364.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $338.98. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a twelve month low of $226.01 and a twelve month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $497,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth $3,362,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth about $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.