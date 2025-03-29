Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $315.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $340.00 to $315.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $411.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $338.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.59 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LULU. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Dnca Finance lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

