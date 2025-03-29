Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $335.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price cut by UBS Group from $376.00 to $335.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on LULU. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $440.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $411.00 to $373.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

LULU opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $364.63 and a 200 day moving average of $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LULU. Fairtree Asset Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $3,362,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,912,000. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at $1,257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.