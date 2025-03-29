Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Lowered to $302.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $313.00 to $302.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $437.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $475.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $338.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.29 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,854,160,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth about $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after acquiring an additional 571,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after acquiring an additional 556,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

