Lululemon Athletica’s (LULU) Market Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their market perform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Raymond James currently has a $430.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $380.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $226.01 and a 1-year high of $423.32. The stock has a market cap of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $364.63 and its 200 day moving average is $338.98.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 95.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,848,613 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,854,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,371,079 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $523,520,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $370,062,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,397,588 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,681,682,000 after purchasing an additional 571,657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,163,484 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $827,338,000 after purchasing an additional 556,406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

