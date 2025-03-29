Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Mirion Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,942 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,048 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Mirion Technologies were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Mirion Technologies by 680.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 6,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 3,248.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Mirion Technologies by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Mirion Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.11 and a 52 week high of $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.96 and a beta of 0.74.

Mirion Technologies ( NYSE:MIR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. Mirion Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mirion Technologies, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Mirion Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of Mirion Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mirion Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.25.

Mirion Technologies, Inc provides radiation detection, measurement, analysis, and monitoring products and services in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Finland, China, Belgium, Netherlands, Estonia, South Korea, and Japan. It operates through two segments, Medical and Technologies.

