Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Montage Gold Trading Up 1.4 %
MAUTF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.25.
Montage Gold Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Montage Gold
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.