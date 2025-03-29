Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF) Short Interest Up 86.4% in March

Montage Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 86.4% from the February 28th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Get Montage Gold alerts:

Montage Gold Trading Up 1.4 %

MAUTF opened at $2.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.59. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of $0.86 and a 1 year high of $2.25.

Montage Gold Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Montage Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montage Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.