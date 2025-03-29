Morgan Stanley Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Stock Price

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $411.00 to $373.00 in a research note published on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $292.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $382.00 to $383.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.72.

Lululemon Athletica Trading Down 14.2 %

LULU stock opened at $293.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $364.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $338.98. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $226.01 and a 12 month high of $423.32.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The apparel retailer reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.16% and a net margin of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Lululemon Athletica

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,539 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Dnca Finance increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Dnca Finance now owns 198 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 325 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

