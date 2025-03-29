Natixis Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 22,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 463.3% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.96% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVAX opened at $13.68 on Friday. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $14.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.49. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 12.34, a current ratio of 13.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.05. Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 9.85%. The business had revenue of $72.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.70 million. Research analysts predict that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

DVAX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Dynavax Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

