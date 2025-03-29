Natixis Advisors LLC Invests $230,000 in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR)

Natixis Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Revelyst, Inc. (NYSE:GEAR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Revelyst during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revelyst in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Revelyst during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Revelyst during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Revelyst in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GEAR opened at $20.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.08. Revelyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.90 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.56 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.90.

Vista Outdoor Inc is the parent company of renowned brands which design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. The company’s operating segment includes Outdoor Products and Sporting Products. Its brand portfolio includes Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more.

