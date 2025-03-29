NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 80,017 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 70.0% during the 3rd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 418 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $109.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.34. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $75.61 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.36%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. KeyCorp set a $190.00 target price on NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Summit Insights cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.51.

In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total value of $5,509,408.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at $589,726,376.80. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. This represents a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 183,609 shares of company stock valued at $22,642,615. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

