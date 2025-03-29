OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of OGE Energy by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC increased its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 30,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in OGE Energy by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 8,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in OGE Energy by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 58,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $45.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. OGE Energy Corp. has a twelve month low of $32.37 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.4213 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.36%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. Barclays increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

