Quantbot Technologies LP Has $420,000 Stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB – Free Report) by 247.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Similarweb were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SMWB. State Street Corp grew its stake in Similarweb by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 46,102 shares during the last quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in shares of Similarweb by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 1,449,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,541,000 after purchasing an additional 86,500 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Similarweb by 147.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 171,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 102,192 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Similarweb during the 4th quarter worth about $26,059,000. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Similarweb during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. Institutional investors own 57.59% of the company’s stock.

Similarweb Stock Performance

Shares of Similarweb stock opened at $8.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $693.01 million, a P/E ratio of -59.91 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.48. Similarweb Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $17.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Similarweb ( NYSE:SMWB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). Similarweb had a negative net margin of 4.58% and a negative return on equity of 47.62%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Similarweb Ltd. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SMWB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Similarweb from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Similarweb from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Similarweb from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Similarweb in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Similarweb in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Similarweb presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.13.

Similarweb Company Profile

Similarweb Ltd. provides cloud-based digital intelligence solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers digital research intelligence solutions for its customers to benchmark performance against competitors and market leaders, analyze trends in the market, conduct deeper research into specific companies, and analyze audience behavior; and digital marketing intelligence solutions for its customers to understand their competitors' online acquisition strategies in each marketing channel, and optimize their own strategies.

