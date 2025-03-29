Raymond James Financial Inc. Purchases New Stake in Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 668,463 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOK. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 35.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 346,358 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 91,459 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 72.1% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,144 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 52,855 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth $62,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 1,012.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,497,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,273,000 after buying an additional 27,755,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. 5.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOK. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $3.60 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Nokia Oyj from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Nokia Oyj from $6.35 to $6.30 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Nokia Oyj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nokia Oyj has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

NOK stock opened at $5.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.62. Nokia Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $5.48.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.05. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 10.30%. Analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Nokia Oyj provides mobile, fixed, and cloud network solutions worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Network Infrastructure, Mobile Networks, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The company provides fixed networking solutions, such as fiber and copper-based access infrastructure, in-home Wi-Fi solutions, and cloud and virtualization services; IP networking solutions, including IP access, aggregation, and edge and core routing for residential, mobile, enterprise and cloud applications; optical networks solutions that provides optical transport networks for metro, regional, and long-haul applications, and subsea applications; and submarine networks for undersea cable transmission.

