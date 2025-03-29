Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of REG. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 84.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Regency Centers by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 170,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,313,000 after purchasing an additional 32,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 1,138.5% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,075,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,932,000 after buying an additional 1,908,153 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Regency Centers

In related news, CFO Michael J. Mas sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,472,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,020 shares in the company, valued at $3,975,872. This trade represents a 27.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.48, for a total transaction of $3,674,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 110,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,102,125.24. The trade was a 31.20 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,977,500. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:REG opened at $72.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $56.51 and a one year high of $78.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.98.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.61. Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 27.54%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regency Centers Co. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.705 per share. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Regency Centers from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Regency Centers from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on REG

Regency Centers Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.