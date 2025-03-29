REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 757 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in REV Group were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 460,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 68.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,173,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,568 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of REV Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of REV Group by 151.4% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 30,262 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in REV Group in the 4th quarter valued at $614,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on REVG shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of REV Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on REV Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on REV Group from $25.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.75.

REV Group Stock Performance

NYSE REVG opened at $32.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.56. REV Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.51 and a 12-month high of $36.00.

REV Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.48%.

Insider Transactions at REV Group

In other news, CAO Joseph Ladue sold 4,533 shares of REV Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.21, for a total transaction of $146,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,442 shares in the company, valued at $658,436.82. The trade was a 18.15 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Profile

(Free Report)

REV Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan Emergency Response, Smeal, Spartan Fire Chassis, and Ladder Tower brand names; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, and Wheeled Coach brand names.

Further Reading

