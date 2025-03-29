Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Short Interest Down 42.6% in March

Rheinmetall AG (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decrease of 42.6% from the February 28th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, UBS Group raised Rheinmetall from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th.

OTCMKTS:RNMBY opened at $282.48 on Friday. Rheinmetall has a 52-week low of $101.13 and a 52-week high of $318.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.61.

Rheinmetall AG provides mobility and security technologies worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Vehicle Systems, Weapon and Ammunition, Electronic Solutions, Sensors and Actuators, and Materials and Trade. The Vehicle Systems segment offers combat, logistics, support, and special vehicles, including armored tracked vehicles, CBRN protection systems, artillery, turret systems, and wheeled logistics and tactical vehicles.

