Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 74,400.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,335,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,365,000 after acquiring an additional 17,312,325 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 16,592,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,507,901 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Roblox by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,855,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,482,000 after buying an additional 240,565 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its stake in Roblox by 340.7% during the 3rd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 10,135,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,616,000 after buying an additional 7,835,921 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,332,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,003,000 after buying an additional 408,915 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.23.

In other news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at $406,769,070.48. The trade was a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 34,099 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total value of $1,945,347.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 221,983 shares in the company, valued at $12,664,130.15. This represents a 13.32 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 926,466 shares of company stock valued at $60,212,297. Insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $58.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.51 billion, a PE ratio of -40.68 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.55 and a fifty-two week high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.41.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

