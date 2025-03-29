Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Now Covered by FBN Securities

FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ROKU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Roku from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Roku from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Pivotal Research upgraded shares of Roku from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Roku Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of Roku stock opened at $72.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.45 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.59. Roku has a fifty-two week low of $48.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.96.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Roku had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roku will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Roku

In other news, CFO Dan Jedda sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.40, for a total transaction of $502,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,878,922. The trade was a 7.87 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 4,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $345,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,225. This trade represents a 42.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 97,908 shares of company stock worth $8,633,436. 13.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Roku by 369.9% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raelipskie Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Roku during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Roku by 4,091.7% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

