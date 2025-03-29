Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$69.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.23.

BRP Stock Performance

About BRP

DOO stock opened at C$48.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$69.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 573.79. BRP has a 12-month low of C$47.16 and a 12-month high of C$102.46. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

