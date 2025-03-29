Royal Bank of Canada Cuts BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$69.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$69.00 in a report published on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on BRP from C$84.00 to C$72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$82.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of BRP from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of BRP from C$96.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of BRP from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$71.23.
Read Our Latest Research Report on BRP
BRP Stock Performance
About BRP
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BRP
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Dollar Tree’s Family Dollar Sale Could Spark a Comeback
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- JPMorgan: The ‘NVIDIA of Banking’ Poised for More Gains?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- Buy the Chewy Stock Reversal? Here’s Why Now Is the Time
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.